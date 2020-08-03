Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Masonite International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Masonite International by 124.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Masonite International by 49.3% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International during the second quarter worth about $321,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $84.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.94. Masonite International Corp has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $89.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.62. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $551.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International Corp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Masonite International from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $83.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

In related news, insider Robert Paxton sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $227,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,717.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

