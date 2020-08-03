Creative Planning Grows Position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Creative Planning increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 240.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,702 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,009,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,651,000 after purchasing an additional 108,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,699,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after purchasing an additional 563,630 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,789,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 251,323 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,702,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SVC. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -670,000.00 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $483.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.86 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

