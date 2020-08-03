Creative Planning Sells 10,534 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,534 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETV. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 30.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 98.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the first quarter valued at about $132,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.