Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 141.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.18% of Microvision worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microvision in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Microvision in the second quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microvision in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microvision in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microvision by 22.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,018,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 560,783 shares during the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microvision alerts:

NASDAQ MVIS opened at $2.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.18. Microvision, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microvision, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Microvision in a report on Friday, July 24th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Microvision to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Microvision has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

About Microvision

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Microvision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.