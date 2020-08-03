HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Position Lessened by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,151 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB opened at $46.75 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $65.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average is $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

