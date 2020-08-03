Creative Planning Has $333,000 Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,137,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 171.2% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 87,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 54,947 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,028,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,509,000 after purchasing an additional 557,900 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 115,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $353,000. 66.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SU. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Shares of SU opened at $15.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $34.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.1565 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.77%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

