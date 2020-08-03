Creative Planning Cuts Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MBB opened at $110.82 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.98.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.