Creative Planning Takes $348,000 Position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Creative Planning owned about 0.11% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCLI opened at $13.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCLI shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics news, Director Sankesh Abbhi purchased 46,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $607,659.21. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,494.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Holdings Ltd Acc sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $45,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,567.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,930 shares of company stock worth $828,557. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

