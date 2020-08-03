Creative Planning Sells 863 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Milligan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 170,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,535. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $27.61 on Monday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.57 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.68.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

