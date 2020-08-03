Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,907 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 62,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Shares of GAB opened at $5.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $6.31.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.