Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 7,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $121.31 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $132.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.51. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.80.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.36). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 600,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $41,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,535,966 shares in the company, valued at $174,981,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Isan Chen sold 33,334 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,637,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

