Creative Planning Invests $355,000 in Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,251 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLND. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talend during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Talend in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Talend in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Talend by 763.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Talend by 191.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLND. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Talend from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Talend in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Talend from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In other news, Director Sudhir Steven Singh purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $495,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $41,205.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,648 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,665.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $113,884. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLND opened at $35.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83. Talend SA has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.16. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 93.14%. The business had revenue of $68.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Talend SA will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

