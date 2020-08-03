Creative Planning Invests $351,000 in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KTB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after acquiring an additional 21,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Thomas E. Waldron bought 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,767.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,443. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 380.70% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.