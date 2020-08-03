259,865 Shares in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning purchased a new position in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 259,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Creative Planning owned 0.19% of Entercom Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Entercom Communications by 300.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Entercom Communications by 34.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,198,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 815,700 shares during the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entercom Communications by 40.1% in the first quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 589,010 shares during the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC grew its position in Entercom Communications by 85.6% in the first quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 897,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 413,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Entercom Communications by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,502,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 407,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph M. Field acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $1,716,000.00. 16.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETM stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Entercom Communications from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley cut Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised Entercom Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Entercom Communications from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

