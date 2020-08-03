Creative Planning Sells 1,043 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in AGCO were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,429,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,810,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 19.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,667,000 after acquiring an additional 632,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,890,000 after acquiring an additional 157,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,624,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 121.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 909,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,965,000 after acquiring an additional 497,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $124,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO stock opened at $65.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.20.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AGCO from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

