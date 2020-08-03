Creative Planning Sells 8,664 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 24.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,664 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

TPH opened at $16.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.67. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $766.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

