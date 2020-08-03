Creative Planning Sells 717 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 19.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 44.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 262.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $163.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $166.06.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

