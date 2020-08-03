Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,973 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 13.38% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 73,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $25.78 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $25.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51.

