Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Position Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,255 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,730,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $347,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,084 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,269,390 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $330,117,000 after purchasing an additional 273,845 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,473,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,414,000 after purchasing an additional 229,481 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,395,528 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,553,000 after purchasing an additional 480,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 89.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,347,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,407,000 after buying an additional 1,110,200 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $79.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $79.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.82 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

