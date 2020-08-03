Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Amcor were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 228.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 175.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 43.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Amcor had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMCR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.