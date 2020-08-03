Creative Planning Cuts Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,717,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,810,000 after acquiring an additional 96,422 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,663 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,472,000. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Under Armour stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.70. Under Armour Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.64 million for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

