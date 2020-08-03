Creative Planning Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Creative Planning decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $50.42 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

