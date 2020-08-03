14,938 Shares in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,560,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 8,801.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 301,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 298,295 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,814,000. Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,493,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 119,415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $35.04.

