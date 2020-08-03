Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 135,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,863,000 after acquiring an additional 186,021 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,159,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 90,687 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the 1st quarter worth $2,357,000.

NYSE ETG opened at $14.86 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

