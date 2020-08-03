Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,892 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HASI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,915,000. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1,146.5% during the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 413,900 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 13.6% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,693,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after acquiring an additional 321,655 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,945,000 after acquiring an additional 233,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 126.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 168,110 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $290,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,245.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $548,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.22.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $35.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 26.82, a quick ratio of 26.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $39.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.