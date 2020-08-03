Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 7,953 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 398,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 27,776 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 68.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 61.0% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $38.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.07. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.22.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.85 million. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

