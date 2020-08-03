Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,981 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 273,991 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.62% of Matador Resources worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTDR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 52,004.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,449 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1,109.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,166,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,948 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 8,242.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 960,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 948,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,434 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 923,803 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Matador Resources from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.25 to $12.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

MTDR stock opened at $8.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Matador Resources Co has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 4.74.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

