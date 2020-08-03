First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Catalent worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,479,000. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,158,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Catalent by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,632,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,794,000 after acquiring an additional 777,658 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Catalent by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,108,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,298,000 after acquiring an additional 637,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,266,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,110,000 after acquiring an additional 581,951 shares in the last quarter.

In other Catalent news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $607,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CTLT opened at $87.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 124.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.63. Catalent Inc has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $90.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.10 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

