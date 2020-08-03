First Trust Advisors LP Sells 24,339 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,339 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,697,000 after buying an additional 45,194 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.09.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $121,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $419,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,026 shares of company stock worth $1,325,472. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $131.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.51.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

