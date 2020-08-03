First Trust Advisors LP Sells 68,589 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68,589 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of SEI Investments worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 132,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after buying an additional 24,261 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 30,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $52.33 on Monday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $69.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

