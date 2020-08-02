Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $554,000 Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 15.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,309 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter worth about $956,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 36.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 635,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 171,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,039,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,384,000 after acquiring an additional 120,077 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LH opened at $192.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $206.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.01 and a 200-day moving average of $167.49.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

