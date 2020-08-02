6,187 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,187 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,157,951 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $713,771,000 after buying an additional 3,688,343 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in Xilinx by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,215,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $172,637,000 after buying an additional 1,715,000 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,886,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,871,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $379,715,000 after buying an additional 816,360 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,261,714 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $110,886,000 after buying an additional 628,882 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on XLNX shares. Cfra lowered shares of Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.32.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $107.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $119.78. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 21.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $348,183.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,107 shares of company stock worth $1,894,258 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.