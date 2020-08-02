Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.5% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,240.51.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,884.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,314.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company has a market cap of $1,578.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

