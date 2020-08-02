Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys 54 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,884.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2,314.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,578.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,240.51.
In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
