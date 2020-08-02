Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.8% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $304,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,240.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,578.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,884.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,314.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

