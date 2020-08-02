Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,578.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,884.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,314.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 21.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,240.51.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

