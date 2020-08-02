Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.0% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 355.6% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.1% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 52.9% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 3,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.7% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rowe increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,240.51.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,884.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,314.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,578.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

