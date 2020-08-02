Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,482 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.7% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $4,726,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 956 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,430.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,240.51.

AMZN stock opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,578.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,884.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,314.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.