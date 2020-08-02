1,713 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Taylor Wealth Management Partners

Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,713 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,000. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,578.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,884.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,314.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,240.51.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

