Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $138,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,884.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,314.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,578.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,240.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

