Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $138,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,884.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,314.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,578.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,240.51.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

