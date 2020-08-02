Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Cut by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.3% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 3,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,884.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,314.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,578.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,240.51.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys 54 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys 54 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC
Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc.
Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. is Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position
Amazon.com, Inc. is Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Acquired by Jackson Wealth Management LLC
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Acquired by Jackson Wealth Management LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report