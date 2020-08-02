Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Cut by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.3% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 3,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,884.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,314.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,578.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,240.51.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

