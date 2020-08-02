Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lowered by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,095 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.7% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $92,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after acquiring an additional 423,738 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday. China International Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,430.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BofA Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,240.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,884.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,314.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1,578.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

