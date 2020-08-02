610,170 Shares in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 610,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,742,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.47% of Jacobs Engineering as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter worth $723,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter worth $72,916,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $60,060,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $38,188,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $27,880,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J opened at $85.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. Jacobs Engineering has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.28 and a 200 day moving average of $85.51.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Jacobs Engineering from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $85,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

