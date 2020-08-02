Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 502 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.7% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 12.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.88. W. R. Berkley Corp has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

