Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 35.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 956 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $39,586,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,884.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2,314.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1,578.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 21.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,240.51.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

