Peoples Bank OH Purchases 11 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,240.51.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,578.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,884.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2,314.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

