Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.16% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRET. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,811,000 after purchasing an additional 885,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 35.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,800,000 after buying an additional 129,924 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 30.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,483,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRET shares. TheStreet cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

IRET opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $877.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.07. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $85.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

