Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Takes $1.12 Million Position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J opened at $85.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Jacobs Engineering has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $80,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,038.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on J. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Jacobs Engineering from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

