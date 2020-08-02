Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APO opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $467.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.94 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.99%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, COO Anthony Civale sold 60,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $2,801,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 486,519 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $21,776,590.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,187,598 shares of company stock worth $51,642,778. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

