Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,050 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,352,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $629,416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,667,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $363,423,000 after acquiring an additional 65,731 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,971,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 51.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,659 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,245,000 after acquiring an additional 634,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $180,154,000 after acquiring an additional 537,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UHS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Shares of UHS opened at $109.90 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $157.06. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.10.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

